16,366 Shares in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Eneti by 31.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eneti during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Eneti by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NETI. Citigroup upped their target price on Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Eneti in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Eneti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Eneti Stock Up 1.1 %

NETI opened at $8.09 on Friday. Eneti Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.55.

Eneti (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 million. Eneti had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 43.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eneti Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Eneti Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.86%.

Eneti Profile

Eneti, Inc engages in the development of offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Stories

