17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 2.3%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 30,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 128,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 17 Education & Technology Group

About 17 Education & Technology Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 17 Education & Technology Group by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 21,624 shares during the period. 8.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.

