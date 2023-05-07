17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 2.3%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) shot up 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.34. 30,225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 128,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.
17 Education & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28.
17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. 17 Education & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.
About 17 Education & Technology Group
17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides education and education technology services in the People's Republic of China. The company also provides educational services comprising membership-based educational content subscriptions to à la carte workbooks, study plans, and associated services.
