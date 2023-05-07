18,016 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

