20,000 Shares in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $2,154,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 527,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 138,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $1,181,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 125.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 108,014 shares in the last quarter. 11.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MUA opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

