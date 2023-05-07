21,200 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 912.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,750,000 after buying an additional 175,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 20,824 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total transaction of $501,858.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,484.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 45.19%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Coterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.