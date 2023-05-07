2,180 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after acquiring an additional 351,965 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,098,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,755,000 after purchasing an additional 182,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,069,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,011,000 after purchasing an additional 459,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

CPT opened at $110.35 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $150.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

