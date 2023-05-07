22nd Century Group Reaffirms Downgrade Rating for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG)

22nd Century Group reiterated their downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.08.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 1.74. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -285.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 703,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 64,285 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 513,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,427 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 16,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 26.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 294,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

