23,302 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Bought by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MQ. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Marqeta by 145.9% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 141,281 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Marqeta by 23.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.21.

Marqeta Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $4.31 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 24.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $203.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.