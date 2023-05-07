25,974 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,105,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 73.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,615,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,186 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,694,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of CUZ opened at $21.27 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, EVP John S. Mccoll sold 36,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total value of $921,786.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,814 shares in the company, valued at $768,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

