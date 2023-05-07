2,705 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Purchased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $219.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.01. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $226.50.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total transaction of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.78, for a total value of $130,646.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.43, for a total value of $640,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,621,182.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,213 shares of company stock valued at $8,987,591 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

