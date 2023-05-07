29,058 Shares in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,058 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 15.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco during the first quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BBD. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of BBD opened at $3.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.