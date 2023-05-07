36,886 Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 22.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,360,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 251,991 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 76.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 83,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 1,848.0% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 196,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of W&T Offshore from $8.00 to $8.20 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.27 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $9.16. The firm has a market cap of $625.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.89.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 25.10% and a negative return on equity of 270.10%. The company had revenue of $189.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

