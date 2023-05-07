3,758 Shares in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFSI. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Insider Activity

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,536.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $116,882.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $395,097.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFSI opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.47. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $73.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.