40,061 Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 6.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 12.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. 35.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.07 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.91 and a one year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.85.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,095.73% and a negative return on equity of 771.53%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

