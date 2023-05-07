41,028 Shares in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,028 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGY. State Street Corp grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 2,032.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,121,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,232 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $2,837,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 573,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 441,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 281.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 534,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 394,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EGY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $458.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.67. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.88 and a twelve month high of $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 43.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VAALCO Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. This is a boost from VAALCO Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. VAALCO Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

