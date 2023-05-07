491,684 Shares in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 491,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 44.9% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $51.43 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $45.73 and a twelve month high of $54.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average is $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

