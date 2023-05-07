7,363 Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.46. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Further Reading

