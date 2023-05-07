7,383 Shares in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Bought by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFS Asset Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 5,852.7% during the third quarter. LFS Asset Management now owns 392,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,422,000 after purchasing an additional 385,634 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 480.5% during the third quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 238,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 197,059 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,060,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,092,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $29.76 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.80.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.