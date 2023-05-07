7,655 Shares in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 328,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,010,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 155,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EYLD opened at $28.98 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $38.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

