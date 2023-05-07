8,227 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $73.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

