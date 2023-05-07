8,290 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank raised its position in ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.50 and a 52 week high of $71.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.53. ONEOK had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

