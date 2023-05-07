888 Reaffirms Maintains Rating for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

888 reiterated their maintains rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUBS. UBS Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $428.04.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $444.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $407.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.96. HubSpot has a 1 year low of $245.03 and a 1 year high of $468.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Activity

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $469.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,710 shares of company stock worth $7,233,358 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 173.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 13,609 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 14.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

