9,008 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.85.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.96. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.66%.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.