9,369 Shares in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 8,883.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.86. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $76.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.47. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The firm had revenue of $582.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Transactions at Skyline Champion

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $732,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 236,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,333,462.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 7,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total transaction of $524,997.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,554 shares of company stock worth $2,948,301. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

