9,410 Shares in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 9,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 144,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 190,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,657 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 473.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,424,000 after buying an additional 87,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 10,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,356.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HE opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.41. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.93.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HE shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

