9,795 Shares in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 503,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 51,305 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in National Grid by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,210 ($15.12) to GBX 1,100 ($13.74) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,275 ($15.93) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($13.37) in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,173.75.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. National Grid plc has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $77.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

