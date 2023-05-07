9,998 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Posted by on May 7th, 2023

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.