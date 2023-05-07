9,998 Shares in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 4.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

