Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.
Absci Stock Up 6.1 %
ABSI stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,825.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absci (ABSI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.