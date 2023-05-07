Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Absci Stock Up 6.1 %

ABSI stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $128.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Absci alerts:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,825.37% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absci will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Absci

Absci Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Absci by 88.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Absci by 46.7% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Absci by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 18,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.