ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 284.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $21.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.54. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $22.04.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.65% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $136.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 1,916 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $34,794.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,782.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $580,929. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. Its products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

