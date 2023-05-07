Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AKR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Acadia Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $75,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Featured Articles

