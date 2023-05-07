ADTRAN (ADTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect ADTRAN to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADTRAN Trading Up 0.5 %

ADTRAN stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $688.01 million, a P/E ratio of -145.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,292,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,998,000 after purchasing an additional 152,474 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 43.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,539,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,501 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 40.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,328,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,596,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,777,000 after buying an additional 16,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,811,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,039,000 after purchasing an additional 576,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered ADTRAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.57.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

