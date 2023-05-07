Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$70.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on AFN. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cormark raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TSE:AFN opened at C$59.89 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 12-month low of C$28.80 and a 12-month high of C$63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.38.

Ag Growth International ( TSE:AFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$1.19. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 18.93% and a negative net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of C$374.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$341.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 4.7615262 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -21.58%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

