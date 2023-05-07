AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 221.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $193,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Argus cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.30 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.22.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 49.78% and a positive return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 14.5%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,709.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,608 shares of company stock valued at $337,766 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.