Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Earns Reiterates Rating from 500.com

500.com restated their reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ALKT. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 0.03.

Insider Activity

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 28.32%. The business had revenue of $55.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 25,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $317,028.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 537,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,772,831. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkami Technology by 24.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,466,000 after purchasing an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 7.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,506,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after acquiring an additional 172,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alkami Technology by 25.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after acquiring an additional 473,926 shares in the last quarter. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Alkami Technology during the first quarter worth $25,297,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 448.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,279,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,806 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Rating)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

