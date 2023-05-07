Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post earnings of $14.22 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $13.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.56 by ($2.19). The business had revenue of $823.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.40 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 114.75% and a net margin of 35.32%. On average, analysts expect Alpha Metallurgical Resources to post $46 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:AMR opened at $147.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $103.90 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMR shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total transaction of $3,587,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.37, for a total value of $3,587,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 81,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,692,734.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 15,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $2,495,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,350,353.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,181,139 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,492,124 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,182,000 after buying an additional 216,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 262.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 125,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

