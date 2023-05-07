Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Position Boosted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ambev in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

Ambev Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.77. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 18.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABEV shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

About Ambev

(Get Rating)

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.