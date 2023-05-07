AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,263,420 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,406,723 shares in the company, valued at $234,664,151.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp acquired 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Stock Performance

AMC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment ( NYSE:AMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $954.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.67 million. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,270,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,393,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,891,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,407,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,868,000 after acquiring an additional 296,086 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,806,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.60 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

Featured Stories

