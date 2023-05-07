Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target Cut to $97.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Monday, March 13th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.94.

Amedisys Stock Performance

Shares of AMED stock opened at $79.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.93. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Amedisys has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $131.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,894.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $383,327,000 after purchasing an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $147,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $103,633,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

Further Reading

