American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $7.33. American Axle & Manufacturing shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 190,572 shares traded.

The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on AXL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In related news, VP David Eugene Barnes sold 29,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $265,797.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,589. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 18.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 146.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Up 9.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a market cap of $865.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.25.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

