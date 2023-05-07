American Public Education (APEI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. American Public Education has set its Q1 2023 guidance at -$0.51–$0.44 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $152.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APEI opened at $5.34 on Friday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $101.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins purchased 25,750 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APEI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of American Public Education from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Public Education presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

