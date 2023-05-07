American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $73,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after buying an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth $41,938,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,253,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,045,000 after buying an additional 238,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,530,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,151,593,000 after buying an additional 160,435 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AWK. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

NYSE:AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.77 and a 1-year high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.20%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

