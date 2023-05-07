American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Position Lessened by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AWK opened at $148.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $162.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.20%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

