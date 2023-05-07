AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the technology company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

AMETEK has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. AMETEK has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AMETEK to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

NYSE AME opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a one year low of $106.17 and a one year high of $148.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $107,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 726.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

