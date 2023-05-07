AMG National Trust Bank Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,540,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,109,904,000 after buying an additional 712,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,719,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,119,000 after buying an additional 368,921 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,568,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 123,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,291,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,445,000 after buying an additional 38,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,269,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,309. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $92.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 85.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

