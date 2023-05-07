AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Netflix were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 53.9% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332,431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,726,348,000 after buying an additional 2,569,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,405,142 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,690,289,000 after buying an additional 1,991,099 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 77.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,601,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $612,410,000 after buying an additional 1,137,471 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,130,000 after buying an additional 977,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $291.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $322.76 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $379.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.40 and a 200 day moving average of $316.37. The firm has a market cap of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

