AMG National Trust Bank Sells 6,545 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EFG opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.05.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.