AMG National Trust Bank Sells 764 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT opened at $386.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $391.60.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.