AMG National Trust Bank Takes Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

Shares of MRO opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

