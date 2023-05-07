Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Financial Comparison

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Rating) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amprius Technologies and Energizer, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amprius Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Energizer 0 5 2 0 2.29

Amprius Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 56.01%. Energizer has a consensus price target of $35.43, indicating a potential upside of 8.21%. Given Amprius Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Amprius Technologies is more favorable than Energizer.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amprius Technologies N/A -28.00% -4.83% Energizer -8.17% 65.15% 4.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Amprius Technologies and Energizer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amprius Technologies $4.41 million 168.11 -$17.33 million N/A N/A Energizer $3.05 billion 0.77 -$231.50 million ($3.41) -9.60

Amprius Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Energizer.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amprius Technologies beats Energizer on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc. produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries for use in the aerospace, defense, and electric vehicle applications. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

