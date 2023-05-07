Analysts Set Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) PT at $60.07

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.07.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Capri from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th.

CPRI opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Capri has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Capri will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Capri by 305.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 244,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 184,579 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,816,000 after acquiring an additional 55,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 737.5% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 518,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 456,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

